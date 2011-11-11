Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SHIMIZU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 12.83
12.84 22.80
(-0.1 pct) (+3.3 pct) (-10.0%)
Recurring 2.57 2.29 3.00
(+12.1 pct) (+22.6 pct)
(-8.1%) Net 1.49
2.46 2.20
(-39.6 pct) (-12.5 pct) (-28.5%) EPS
Y155.83 Y257.76 Y230.55
Annual div
Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Shimizu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8364.TK1.