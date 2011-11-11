Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIMIZU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 12.83 12.84 22.80 (-0.1 pct) (+3.3 pct) (-10.0%) Recurring 2.57 2.29 3.00

(+12.1 pct) (+22.6 pct)

(-8.1%) Net 1.49 2.46 2.20 (-39.6 pct) (-12.5 pct) (-28.5%) EPS

Y155.83 Y257.76 Y230.55

Annual div Y60.00 Y60.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y30.00

NOTE - Shimizu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

