Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ASAHI CONCRETE WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.28 2.45 5.00 12.00 (-6.7 pct) (+10.1 pct) Operating loss 62 mln loss 69 mln prft 5 mln prft 150 mln Recurring loss 48 mln loss 64 mln loss 5 mln prft 130 mln Net loss 59 mln loss 113 mln loss 20 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y4.52 loss Y8.65 loss Y1.52

prft Y7.61

NOTE - Asahi Concrete Works Co Ltd is a concrete products maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

