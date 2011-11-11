Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOYO ENGINEERING CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 180.00 180.00 Operating 5.00 2.50 Recurring 4.00 2.00 Net 2.70 500 mln

NOTE - Toyo Engineering Corp is a major plant engineering comany. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6330.TK1.