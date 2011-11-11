Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TACHIHI ENTERPRISE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44
6.79
(-0.1%) Operating
2.15 4.00
(-2.4%) Recurring 2.28
4.19
(-2.8%) Net
1.32 2.40
(-24.8%)
EPS Y94.96
Y172.43 Shares 14 mln 14
mln Annual div
Y55.00 Y55.00
-Q4 div Y55.00 Y55.00
NOTE - Tachihi Enterprise Co Ltd leases real estates in the
Tokyo area.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8821.TK1.