Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TACHIHI ENTERPRISE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44

6.79

(-0.1%) Operating

2.15 4.00 (-2.4%) Recurring 2.28

4.19

(-2.8%) Net

1.32 2.40

(-24.8%)

EPS Y94.96 Y172.43 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

Y55.00 Y55.00 -Q4 div Y55.00 Y55.00

NOTE - Tachihi Enterprise Co Ltd leases real estates in the Tokyo area.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

