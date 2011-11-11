Nov 11 (Reuters) -
YAKULT HONSHA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 158.40
156.68 317.00
(+1.1 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+3.6%)
Operating 11.34 13.29 21.50
(-14.7 pct) (+18.2 pct)
(+5.4%) Recurring 14.33
16.51 27.50
(-13.2 pct) (+16.9 pct) (+6.6%) Net
6.84 8.13 14.00
(-15.9 pct) (+22.5 pct)
(+6.3%) EPS Y39.78
Y47.25 Y81.45 Annual div
Y22.00 Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Yakult Honsha Co Ltd is a top-ranked producer of
fermented lactic
drinks. Diversifying into parmaceuticals and cosmetics.
