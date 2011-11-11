Nov 11 (Reuters) -

YAKULT HONSHA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 158.40 156.68 317.00 (+1.1 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+3.6%) Operating 11.34 13.29 21.50

(-14.7 pct) (+18.2 pct)

(+5.4%) Recurring 14.33 16.51 27.50 (-13.2 pct) (+16.9 pct) (+6.6%) Net

6.84 8.13 14.00

(-15.9 pct) (+22.5 pct) (+6.3%) EPS Y39.78 Y47.25 Y81.45 Annual div

Y22.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y11.00

NOTE - Yakult Honsha Co Ltd is a top-ranked producer of fermented lactic drinks. Diversifying into parmaceuticals and cosmetics.

