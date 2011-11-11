Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIPPON JOGESUIDO SEKKEI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

10.01 10.84 13.59

(-7.6 pct) (+6.4 pct) Operating 928 mln 903 mln 1.20

(+2.7 pct) (+51.6 pct) Recurring 1.02 904 mln 1.35

(+13.0 pct) (+36.6 pct) Net

loss 65 mln prft 536 mln nil

(+44.0 pct) EPS loss Y672.06 prft Y5,392.71

NOTE - Nippon Jogesuido Sekkei Co Ltd provides consulting services for water supply and sewage systems.

