Aug 11 (Reuters) -

CHUO BUILD INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.71 1.80 4.02 8.51 (-5.0 pct) (-3.0 pct) Operating loss 24 mln prft 7 mln prft 131 mln prft 442 mln

(-94.6 pct)

Recurring loss 38 mln loss 9 mln prft 94 mln prft 370 mln Net loss 35 mln prft 17 mln prft 56 mln prft 214 mln

(-83.6 pct)

EPS loss Y1.71 prft Y0.86 prft Y2.73 prft Y10.42

NOTE - Chuo Build Industry Co Ltd supplies lightweight scaffolding.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

