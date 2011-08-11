Aug 11 (Reuters) -
CHUO BUILD INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.71
1.80 4.02 8.51
(-5.0 pct) (-3.0 pct)
Operating loss 24 mln prft 7 mln prft 131 mln
prft 442 mln
(-94.6 pct)
Recurring loss 38 mln loss 9 mln
prft 94 mln prft 370 mln
Net loss 35 mln prft 17 mln prft 56 mln
prft 214 mln
(-83.6 pct)
EPS loss Y1.71 prft Y0.86
prft Y2.73 prft Y10.42
NOTE - Chuo Build Industry Co Ltd supplies lightweight
scaffolding.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
