TOFUKU FLOUR MILLS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.20 3.41 3.51

1.65 (-6.3 pct) (-17.6 pct)

(+9.9%) (+7.9%) Operating loss 11 mln prft 37 mln

(+744.5 pct)

Recurring loss 35 mln prft 18 mln loss 73 mln loss 25 mln Net loss 21 mln prft 7 mln loss 59 mln loss 29 mln EPS loss Y2.21 prft Y0.78 loss Y5.90

loss Y2.90 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q4 div nil nil

nil

NOTE - Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd is a flour milling firm.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

