Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOFUKU FLOUR MILLS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.20 3.41 3.51
1.65 (-6.3 pct) (-17.6 pct)
(+9.9%) (+7.9%)
Operating loss 11 mln prft 37 mln
(+744.5 pct)
Recurring loss 35 mln prft
18 mln loss 73 mln loss 25 mln
Net loss 21 mln prft 7 mln loss 59 mln
loss 29 mln
EPS loss Y2.21 prft Y0.78 loss Y5.90
loss Y2.90
Annual div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
nil
NOTE - Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd is a flour milling firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2006.TK1.