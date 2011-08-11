Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KFE JAPAN CO LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.38 1.67 3.35 7.45 (-17.4 pct) (-9.7 pct) Operating prft 3 mln loss 64 mln

Recurring loss 8 mln loss 103 mln prft 19 mln prft 165 mln Net loss 18 mln loss 121 mln prft 19 mln prft 164 mln EPS loss Y725.26 loss Y5,375.07 prft Y758.00 prft Y6,542.73

NOTE - KFE Japan Co Ltd. is the full company name.

