Oct 11 (Reuters) -

ECI INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

May 31, 2011 May 31, 2010 May 31, 2012 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 142 mln 129 mln 420 mln

277 mln

(+10.2 pct) (-28.3 pct) (+294.9%)

(+754.4%) Operating loss 568 mln loss 709 mln

Recurring loss 568 mln loss 754 mln loss 248 mln loss 33 mln Net loss 765 mln loss 760 mln loss 272 mln loss 56 mln EPS loss Y3,560.59 loss Y3,759.99 loss Y1,259.84 loss Y259.38 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4567.TK1.