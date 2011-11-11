Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OHMURA SHIGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.47
2.62 5.04
(-5.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) (-3.9%)
Operating 183 mln 256 mln 363 mln
(-28.6 pct) (+38.5 pct)
(-25.1%) Recurring 186 mln
262 mln 357 mln (-28.8
pct) (+39.0 pct) (-28.3%) Net
86 mln 148 mln 193 mln
(-41.4 pct) (+42.4 pct)
(-11.8%) EPS Y18.02
Y30.78 Y40.14 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y10.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Ohmura Shigyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of cardboard
cases and sheets.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
