Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OHMURA SHIGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.47 2.62 5.04 (-5.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) (-3.9%) Operating 183 mln 256 mln 363 mln

(-28.6 pct) (+38.5 pct) (-25.1%) Recurring 186 mln 262 mln 357 mln (-28.8 pct) (+39.0 pct) (-28.3%) Net

86 mln 148 mln 193 mln

(-41.4 pct) (+42.4 pct) (-11.8%) EPS Y18.02 Y30.78 Y40.14 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Ohmura Shigyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of cardboard cases and sheets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

