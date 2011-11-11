Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKAMOTO MACHINE TOOL WORKS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.22 8.49 24.00 (+20.3 pct) (+89.5 pct) (+31.5%) Operating loss 362 mln loss 411 mln prft 800 mln

Recurring loss 896 mln loss 575 mln prft 500 mln Net loss 941 mln loss 646 mln prft 300 mln EPS loss Y21.22 loss Y14.57 prft Y6.76

NOTE - Okamoto Machine Tool Works Ltd is a machine tool maker strong in surface grinders.

