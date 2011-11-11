Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MEDIKIT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.03
6.87 14.70
(+2.3 pct) (+5.8 pct) (+6.7%)
Operating 1.85 1.73 3.69
(+7.0 pct) (+8.9 pct)
(+3.9%) Recurring 1.88
1.78 3.74
(+6.1 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+2.9%) Net
876 mln 885 mln 2.17
(-1.0 pct) (+1.0 pct)
(+3.0%) EPS Y936.12
Y946.06 Y2,323.84 Annual div
Y550.00 Y500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y500.00
Y550.00
NOTE - Medikit Co Ltd manufactures medical equipment..
