Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAI-ICHI CUTTER KOGYO K.K.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.89 1.71 3.73 7.32 (+10.5 pct) (+21.8 pct) Operating 31 mln 32 mln 187 mln

278 mln

(-4.8 pct)

Recurring 46 mln 50 mln

190 mln 283 mln

(-9.4 pct) (+654.1 pct)

Net 67 mln 34 mln

93 mln 152 mln

(+93.9 pct) (+919.9 pct)

EPS Y23.56 Y12.15

Y32.34 Y52.85

NOTE - Dai-Ichi Cutter Kogyo K.K. cuts concrete structures like bridges.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1716.TK1.