Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAI-ICHI CUTTER KOGYO K.K.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.89 1.71 3.73 7.32 (+10.5 pct) (+21.8 pct) Operating 31 mln 32 mln 187 mln
278 mln
(-4.8 pct)
Recurring 46 mln 50 mln
190 mln 283 mln
(-9.4 pct) (+654.1 pct)
Net 67 mln 34 mln
93 mln 152 mln
(+93.9 pct) (+919.9 pct)
EPS Y23.56 Y12.15
Y32.34 Y52.85
NOTE - Dai-Ichi Cutter Kogyo K.K. cuts concrete structures like bridges.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1716.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest