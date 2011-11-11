UPDATE 9-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
NAKANISHI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.59 10.77 17.90 (-20.3 pct) (+15.0 pct) (-12.1%) Operating 291 mln 625 mln 410 mln
(-53.4 pct) (+53.4 pct) (-41.0%) Recurring 339 mln 676 mln 490 mln (-49.8 pct) (+44.8 pct) (-36.7%) Net
154 mln 180 mln 200 mln
(-14.5 pct) (-27.4 pct) (-25.7%) EPS Y24.46 Y28.63 Y31.73 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Nakanishi Co Ltd produces commercial-use kitchen equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5941.TK1.
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.