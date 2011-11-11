Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NAKANISHI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.59 10.77 17.90 (-20.3 pct) (+15.0 pct) (-12.1%) Operating 291 mln 625 mln 410 mln

(-53.4 pct) (+53.4 pct) (-41.0%) Recurring 339 mln 676 mln 490 mln (-49.8 pct) (+44.8 pct) (-36.7%) Net

154 mln 180 mln 200 mln

(-14.5 pct) (-27.4 pct) (-25.7%) EPS Y24.46 Y28.63 Y31.73 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Nakanishi Co Ltd produces commercial-use kitchen equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

