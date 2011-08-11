Aug 11 (Reuters) -

TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Annual div 4.00 yen -Q2 div 2.00 yen nil

NOTE - Taiheiyo Cement Corp is a major cement maker created through merger between Onoda Cement and Chichibu Cement. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5233.TK1.