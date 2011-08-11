UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST Annual div 4.00 yen -Q2 div 2.00 yen nil
NOTE - Taiheiyo Cement Corp is a major cement maker created through merger between Onoda Cement and Chichibu Cement. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5233.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors