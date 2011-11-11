Nov 11 (Reuters) -

CHUO SEISAKUSHO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.09 1.55 4.30 (+34.8 pct) (+66.6 pct) (+29.6%) Operating prft 23 mln loss 62 mln prft 148 mln

Recurring loss 5 mln loss 60 mln prft 113 mln Net loss 14 mln loss 62 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y1.84 loss Y7.98 prft Y12.87 Shares 8 mln 8 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Chuo Seisakusho Ltd produces power sources and surface treatment equipment for carmakers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6846.TK1.