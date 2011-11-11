Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOSHIZAKI ELECTRIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 55.20 55.20 Operating 6.50 6.50 Recurring 6.90 7.80 Net 4.20 4.80 NOTE - Hoshizaki Electric Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6465.TK1.