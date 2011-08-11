Aug 11 (Reuters) -
ULVAC INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
162.44 160.23
(+1.4 pct) (+7.3 pct)
Operating loss 5.64 loss 1.15
Recurring loss 4.64 prft 2.31
(-2.4 pct) Net
loss 7.53 prft 2.10
(-38.0 pct) EPS
loss Y152.54 prft Y45.60 EPS
Y41.76 Annual div
nil Y21.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div nil Y21.00 Y13.00
NOTE - Ulvac Inc produces vacumnu equipment for use in
semiconductor and electric appliances production.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
