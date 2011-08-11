Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ULVAC INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

162.44 160.23

(+1.4 pct) (+7.3 pct) Operating loss 5.64 loss 1.15 Recurring loss 4.64 prft 2.31

(-2.4 pct) Net

loss 7.53 prft 2.10

(-38.0 pct) EPS

loss Y152.54 prft Y45.60 EPS

Y41.76 Annual div

nil Y21.00 Y13.00 -Q4 div nil Y21.00 Y13.00

NOTE - Ulvac Inc produces vacumnu equipment for use in semiconductor and electric appliances production.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

