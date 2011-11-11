Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CHUGOKU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 53.64
59.46 110.00
(-9.7 pct) (-6.1 pct) (-8.3%)
Recurring 11.95 12.26 30.00
(-2.5 pct) (+89.3 pct)
(+438.6%) Net 6.93
7.43 18.00
(-6.7 pct) (+116.6 pct) (+462.6%) EPS
Y30.10 Y32.13 Y88.20
Annual div
Y12.50 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.50
-Q4 div Y6.50
Y6.50
NOTE - Chugoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8382.TK1.