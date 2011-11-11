Nov 11 (Reuters) -

CHUGOKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 53.64 59.46 110.00 (-9.7 pct) (-6.1 pct) (-8.3%) Recurring 11.95 12.26 30.00

(-2.5 pct) (+89.3 pct) (+438.6%) Net 6.93 7.43 18.00 (-6.7 pct) (+116.6 pct) (+462.6%) EPS

Y30.10 Y32.13 Y88.20

Annual div Y12.50 Y13.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.50

-Q4 div Y6.50

Y6.50

NOTE - Chugoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

