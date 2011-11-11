Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MORITEX CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.92 6.59 11.75

5.60

(-1.4%) (-3.5%) Operating 563 mln 279 mln 760 mln

260 mln

(+34.9%)

(+25.9%) Recurring 546 mln 287 mln 775 mln

270 mln

(+41.9%)

(+20.7%) Net 378 mln 17 mln 670 mln

250 mln

(+77.0%)

(+74.4%) EPS Y27.16 Y1.25 Y48.09

Y17.94 EPS Y1.25

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Moritex Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7714.TK1.