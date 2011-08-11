Aug 11 (Reuters) -
KOMAIHALTEC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.64
7.92 22.00 44.20
(+34.4 pct) (-34.6 pct)
Operating 899 mln 248 mln 580 mln
130 mln
(+261.7 pct)
Recurring 963 mln 252 mln
600 mln 120 mln
(+281.5 pct)
Net 882 mln 259 mln
540 mln 50 mln
(+239.9 pct)
EPS Y17.80 Y7.33
Y10.90 Y1.01
NOTE - Komaihaltec Inc is a maker of steel structures,
including bridges.
