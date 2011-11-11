Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOCHIKI CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 26.11 24.42 59.00 (+6.9 pct) (-5.3 pct) (-3.0%) Operating loss 323 mln loss 472 mln prft 2.20 (-18.1%) Recurring loss 338 mln loss 548 mln prft 2.20

(-15.9%) Net

loss 340 mln loss 436 mln prft 900 mln

(-31.1%)

EPS loss Y11.71 loss Y15.00 prft Y30.96 Annual div

Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q4 div Y13.00 Y13.00

NOTE - Hochiki Corp is a major maker of fire alarm systems and fire extinguishers.

