Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIHON FORM SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.44 3.08 3.00

1.50 (-20.8 pct) (+38.6 pct)

(+23.1%) (+12.3%) Operating 35 mln 97 mln 104 mln

68 mln

(-63.5 pct) (+177.0 pct) (+192.1%)

(-14.1%) Recurring 73 mln 132 mln 138 mln

85 mln

(-44.4 pct) (+161.2 pct) (+87.6%)

(-14.8%) Net 19 mln 69 mln 74 mln

45 mln

(-71.7 pct) (+190.1 pct) (+277.5%)

(+14.1%) EPS Y4.91 Y17.38 Y18.57

Y11.29 Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Nihon Form Service Co Ltd produces metal products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

