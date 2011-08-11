Aug 11 (Reuters) -

MEDIKIT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

13.78 12.97

(+6.3 pct) (+5.2 pct) Operating 1.04 1.07

(-3.2 pct) (+2.1 pct) Recurring 1.42 1.46

(-3.3 pct) (+0.5 pct) Net

929 mln 952 mln

(-2.5 pct) (-1.0 pct) EPS

Y993.26 Y1,018.23 Annual div

Y500.00 Y500.00 Y550.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y550.00

NOTE - Medikit Co Ltd manufactures medical equipment..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

