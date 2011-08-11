BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 970.6 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago
MEDIKIT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
13.78 12.97
(+6.3 pct) (+5.2 pct) Operating 1.04 1.07
(-3.2 pct) (+2.1 pct) Recurring 1.42 1.46
(-3.3 pct) (+0.5 pct) Net
929 mln 952 mln
(-2.5 pct) (-1.0 pct) EPS
Y993.26 Y1,018.23 Annual div
Y500.00 Y500.00 Y550.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y550.00
NOTE - Medikit Co Ltd manufactures medical equipment..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7749.TK1.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago