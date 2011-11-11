Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ITBOOK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 136 mln 140 mln 720 mln (-2.8 pct) (+17.3%) Operating loss 48 mln loss 113 mln prft 23 mln

Recurring loss 48 mln loss 121 mln prft 11 mln Net prft 70 mln loss 122 mln prft 129 mln EPS prft Y896.50 loss Y1,876.03 prft Y1,645.77 Shares

78,383 78,383

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - ITbook co LTD is a systems developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

