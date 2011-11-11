Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAISHINKU CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

19.31 18.73

(+3.1 pct) (+33.6 pct) Operating 611 mln 989 mln

(-38.2 pct) (+459.5 pct) Recurring 68 mln 362 mln

(-81.2 pct) Net

loss 203 mln prft 118 mln EPS

loss Y4.90 prft Y2.85 Annual div -Q2 div Y3.00 Y4.00

NOTE - Daishinku Corp is a specialist manufacturer of crystal resonators.

