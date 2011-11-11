Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MARUYAMA MFG CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 27.81 26.40 27.50

11.00 (+5.4 pct) (+6.0 pct)

(-1.1%) (-3.7%) Operating 698 mln 563 mln

(+24.0 pct)

Recurring prft 832 mln prft 595 mln prft 700 mln loss 150 mln

(+39.7 pct) (-15.9%)

Net prft 431 mln prft 398 mln prft 400 mln loss 150 mln

(+8.5 pct) (-7.4%)

EPS prft Y8.66 prft Y7.98 prft Y8.04 loss Y3.01 Annual div Y2.00 Y1.50 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y2.00 Y1.50

Y2.00

NOTE - Maruyama Mfg Co Ltd is an agricultural sprayer manufacturer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

