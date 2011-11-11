BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KATSURAGAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.92 5.50 9.50 (-10.5 pct) (+3.9 pct) (-18.9%) Operating loss 854 mln loss 1.07 loss 1.40
Recurring loss 1.22 loss 1.19 loss 1.90 Net loss 1.38 loss 1.17 loss 2.40 EPS loss Y90.08 loss Y76.03 loss Y156.63 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Katsuragawa Electric Co Ltd is a maker of various plain paper printers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6416.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
