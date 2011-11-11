Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DYNIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.07
19.97 40.00
(+0.5 pct) (+5.7 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 604 mln 720 mln 1.20
(-16.1 pct) (+54.8 pct)
(-14.3%) Recurring 541 mln
662 mln 1.10 (-18.4
pct) (+78.9 pct) (-11.1%) Net
270 mln 372 mln 550 mln
(-27.5 pct) (+63.1 pct)
(-10.8%) EPS Y6.36
Y8.77 Y12.97 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Dynic Corp is a maker of bookbinding cloth.
