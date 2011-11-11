Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIWA MOTOR TRANSPORTATION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.54 9.57 17.50 (-10.7 pct) (-12.1 pct) (-6.0%) Operating 486 mln 325 mln 900 mln

(+49.4 pct) (+11.1%) Recurring 323 mln 99 mln 600 mln (+225.7 pct) (+38.7%) Net

prft 1.49 loss 362 mln prft 2.10 EPS prft Y149.45 loss Y36.32 prft Y210.59

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div Y1.50 Y1.50

-Q4 div Y1.50

Y1.50

NOTE - Daiwa Motor Transportation Co Ltd operates taxis and hire car service.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9082.TK1.