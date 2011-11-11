Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOA VALVE ENGINEERING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

10.26 5.43 Operating

895 mln 815 mln Recurring

941 mln 842 mln Net

443 mln 2.47 EPS Y182.51 Y999.13 Annual div Y70.00 Y70.00 Y60.00 -Q2 div Y35.00 Y35.00 Y30.00 -Q4 div Y35.00 Y35.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Toa Valve Engineering Inc owns shares in valve production and maintenance companies including Toa Valve.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6466.TK1.