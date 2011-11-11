Nov 11 (Reuters) -
T GAIA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 327.19
286.83 660.00
(+14.1 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+10.9%)
Operating 6.54 6.81 14.65
(-4.0 pct) (-15.4 pct)
(+0.9%) Recurring 6.50
6.75 14.40
(-3.6 pct) (-15.0 pct) (0.0%) Net
3.54 3.48 7.85
(+1.6 pct) (-20.0 pct)
(+3.9%) EPS Y8,149.61
Y6,794.97 Y18,627.54 Shares
512,419 512,419
Annual div Y6,500.00
Y5,500.00
-Q2 div Y3,250.00 Y2,750.00
-Q4 div Y2,750.00
Y3,250.00
NOTE - T Gaia Corp is a mobile phone sales firm..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3738.TK1.