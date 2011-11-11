Nov 11 (Reuters) -

T GAIA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 327.19 286.83 660.00 (+14.1 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+10.9%) Operating 6.54 6.81 14.65

(-4.0 pct) (-15.4 pct)

(+0.9%) Recurring 6.50 6.75 14.40 (-3.6 pct) (-15.0 pct) (0.0%) Net

3.54 3.48 7.85

(+1.6 pct) (-20.0 pct) (+3.9%) EPS Y8,149.61 Y6,794.97 Y18,627.54 Shares 512,419 512,419 Annual div Y6,500.00

Y5,500.00 -Q2 div Y3,250.00 Y2,750.00

-Q4 div Y2,750.00 Y3,250.00

NOTE - T Gaia Corp is a mobile phone sales firm..

