CANBAS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales nil

nil

(-100.0 pct) Operating loss 333 mln loss 355 mln Recurring loss 356 mln loss 412 mln Net loss 356 mln loss 414 mln EPS loss Y122.46 loss Y142.33

NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd is the full company name.

