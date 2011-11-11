Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CANBAS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales nil
nil
(-100.0 pct)
Operating loss 333 mln loss 355 mln
Recurring loss 356 mln loss 412 mln
Net loss 356 mln loss 414 mln
EPS loss Y122.46 loss Y142.33
NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4575.TK1.