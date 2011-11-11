Nov 11 (Reuters) -
YAMANASHI CHUO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.44
25.06 45.60
(-2.4 pct) (-1.6 pct) (-6.0%)
Recurring 5.55 6.23 7.00
(-10.9 pct) (+166.2 pct)
(-5.1%) Net 3.20
5.35 4.00
(-40.2 pct) (+376.0 pct) (+3.6%) EPS
Y17.70 Y29.21 Y22.15
Annual div
Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.50
NOTE - Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8360.TK1.