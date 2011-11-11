Nov 11 (Reuters) -

YAMANASHI CHUO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.44 25.06 45.60 (-2.4 pct) (-1.6 pct) (-6.0%) Recurring 5.55 6.23 7.00

(-10.9 pct) (+166.2 pct)

(-5.1%) Net 3.20 5.35 4.00 (-40.2 pct) (+376.0 pct) (+3.6%) EPS

Y17.70 Y29.21 Y22.15

Annual div Y7.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.50

NOTE - Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8360.TK1.