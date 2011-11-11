Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAINIHON WOOD-PRESERVING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.90
21.30
(+6.9%) Operating
250 mln 400 mln
(+25.5%) Recurring 260 mln
400 mln
(+14.6%) Net
138 mln 220 mln
(+25.0%)
EPS Y35.59
Y56.42 Annual div
Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50 Y7.50
NOTE - Dainihon Wood-Preserving Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
building materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7907.TK1.