Nov 11 (Reuters) -

YAMAZAKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 905 mln 1.19 3.18 (-24.2 pct) (+34.0 pct) (+19.2%) Operating loss 61 mln loss 66 mln prft 75 mln

Recurring loss 88 mln loss 88 mln prft 35 mln Net loss 92 mln loss 102 mln prft 24 mln EPS loss Y21.24 loss Y23.59 prft Y5.51 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Yamazaki Co Ltd is a specialised manufacturer of machine tools and machining units.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6147.TK1.