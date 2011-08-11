Aug 11 (Reuters) -
NICHIRYOKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 591 mln
750 mln 1.70 3.80
(-21.2 pct) (-28.4 pct)
Operating loss 138 mln loss 136 mln prft 50 mln
prft 450 mln
Recurring loss 140 mln loss 157 mln nil
prft 350 mln
Net loss 89 mln loss 114 mln nil
prft 180 mln
EPS loss Y6.80 loss Y8.66 nil
prft Y13.73
NOTE - Nichiryoku Co Ltd is a major cemetery developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
