Aug 11 (Reuters) -

NICHIRYOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 591 mln 750 mln 1.70 3.80 (-21.2 pct) (-28.4 pct) Operating loss 138 mln loss 136 mln prft 50 mln prft 450 mln Recurring loss 140 mln loss 157 mln nil prft 350 mln Net loss 89 mln loss 114 mln nil prft 180 mln EPS loss Y6.80 loss Y8.66 nil prft Y13.73

NOTE - Nichiryoku Co Ltd is a major cemetery developer.

