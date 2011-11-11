Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SCWW SHOWA HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 85.57 84.00 Operating 574 mln 800 mln Recurring loss 454 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 995 mln loss 600 mln

NOTE - SCWW Showa Holdings Co Ltd is an electric wire and cable maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5805.TK1.