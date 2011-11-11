BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
INFORMATION CREATIVE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.60 5.43 5.83
2.83 (+3.2 pct) (-9.3 pct)
(+4.1%) (+2.0%) Operating 272 mln 249 mln 277 mln
146 mln
(+9.1 pct) (-28.2 pct) (+2.0%)
(+15.6%) Recurring 294 mln 313 mln 299 mln
156 mln
(-5.9 pct) (-21.0 pct) (+1.8%)
(+12.0%) Net 140 mln 165 mln 154 mln
93 mln
(-14.8 pct) (-11.8 pct) (+10.1%)
(+47.1%) EPS Y36.74 Y43.12 Y40.44
Y24.34 Shares 4 mln 4 mln
Annual div Y22.00 Y22.00
Y22.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div Y22.00 Y22.00 Y22.00
NOTE - Information Creative Co Ltd develops computer software and systems.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4769.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest