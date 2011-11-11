Nov 11 (Reuters) -

INFORMATION CREATIVE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.60 5.43 5.83

2.83 (+3.2 pct) (-9.3 pct)

(+4.1%) (+2.0%) Operating 272 mln 249 mln 277 mln

146 mln

(+9.1 pct) (-28.2 pct) (+2.0%)

(+15.6%) Recurring 294 mln 313 mln 299 mln

156 mln

(-5.9 pct) (-21.0 pct) (+1.8%)

(+12.0%) Net 140 mln 165 mln 154 mln

93 mln

(-14.8 pct) (-11.8 pct) (+10.1%)

(+47.1%) EPS Y36.74 Y43.12 Y40.44

Y24.34 Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div Y22.00 Y22.00

Y22.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y22.00 Y22.00 Y22.00

NOTE - Information Creative Co Ltd develops computer software and systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

