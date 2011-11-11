Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIRECO CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.48 3.20 Operating 133 mln nil Recurring 163 mln 50 mln Net 44 mln nil NOTE - Nireco Corp is a control and measuring equipment maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6863.TK1.