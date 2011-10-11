Oct 11 (Reuters) -

CHIYODA INTEGRE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 36.65 37.40 39.00

19.30 (-2.0 pct) (+11.2 pct)

(+6.4%) (+1.7%) Operating 1.38 1.33 1.60

780 mln

(+3.6 pct) (+16.0%)

(-20.5%) Recurring 973 mln 1.16 1.20

600 mln

(-15.8 pct) (+23.3%)

(-17.9%) Net 101 mln 211 mln 700 mln

350 mln

(-51.7 pct) (-70.8 pct) (+586.4%)

(-23.4%) EPS Y7.51 Y15.27 Y51.52

Y25.76 Annual div Y27.00 Y27.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y27.00 Y27.00

NOTE - Chiyoda Integre Co Ltd is a manufacturer of mechanical components, mainly for audio and office automation euipment.

