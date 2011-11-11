Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KONAKA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 34.58 37.91 34.10

19.67 (-8.8 pct) (+1.5 pct)

(-1.4%) (+1.3%) Operating prft 1.52 loss 1.11 prft 1.82 prft 2.04

(+19.6%) (+45.5%) Recurring prft 1.68 loss 917 mln prft 2.09 prft 2.18

(+24.4%) (+40.6%) Net loss 200 mln loss 5.66 prft 1.56 prft 1.91 EPS loss Y6.89 loss Y194.44 prft Y53.63 prft Y65.60 Annual div Y7.00 nil Y10.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y7.00

nil Y10.00

NOTE - Konaka Co Ltd is a chain operator of men's apparel.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

