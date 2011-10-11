BRIEF-Daewon Pharmaceutical to pay annual dividend as 260 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 260 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
MANI INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 9.46 9.44 10.16
4.92 (+0.2 pct) (+1.6 pct)
(+7.4%) (+5.1%) Operating 3.35 3.46
(-3.0 pct) (+1.9 pct)
Recurring 3.40 3.47 3.62 1.74 (-2.0 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+6.4%) (+3.0%) Net 1.89 2.14 2.21
1.06 (-11.6 pct) (+0.8 pct)
(+17.0%) (+5.4%) EPS Y164.45 Y187.59 Y192.25
Y91.75 Diluted EPS Y164.37 Y186.57
Annual div Y60.00 Y90.00 Y62.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y60.00 Y31.00 -Q4 div
Y30.00 Y30.00 Y31.00
NOTE - Mani Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7730.TK1.
* Q4 sales 38.4 million Swedish crowns ($4.32 million) versus 32.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 2016/17 revenue 111.0 million Swedish crowns ($12.50 million) versus 11.2 million crowns year ago