Aug 11 (Reuters) -
IDEA INTERNATIONAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.12 4.94 5.42
2.68 (+3.7 pct) (+12.4 pct)
(+5.8%) (+3.0%)
Operating 25 mln 38 mln
(-34.1 pct)
Recurring loss 39 mln loss
150 mln prft 57 mln prft 38 mln
Net loss 85 mln loss 350 mln prft 33 mln
prft 22 mln
EPS loss Y121.44 loss Y588.55 prft Y48.04
prft Y32.05
Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - Idea International Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3140.TK1.