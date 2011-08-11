Aug 11 (Reuters) -

IDEA INTERNATIONAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.12 4.94 5.42

2.68 (+3.7 pct) (+12.4 pct)

(+5.8%) (+3.0%) Operating 25 mln 38 mln

(-34.1 pct)

Recurring loss 39 mln loss 150 mln prft 57 mln prft 38 mln Net loss 85 mln loss 350 mln prft 33 mln prft 22 mln EPS loss Y121.44 loss Y588.55 prft Y48.04 prft Y32.05 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Idea International Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

