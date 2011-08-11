Aug 11 (Reuters) -

MATSUO ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.00 7.10 Operating 100 mln 130 mln Recurring 110 mln 140 mln Net 100 mln 100 mln

NOTE - Matsuo Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6969.TK1.