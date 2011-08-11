Aug 11 (Reuters) -

OHKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.75 37.45 78.87 154.88 (+3.5 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 94 mln 341 mln 303 mln

594 mln

(-72.5 pct) (-31.9 pct)

Recurring 240 mln 475 mln

566 mln 1.10 (-49.4 pct) (-23.6 pct) Net 91 mln 173 mln 249 mln 665 mln

(-47.4 pct) (-56.4 pct)

EPS Y7.60 Y14.44

Y20.73 Y55.37

NOTE - Ohki Co Ltd is a trading company mainly handling pharmaceuticals.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8120.TK1.