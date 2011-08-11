BRIEF-PharmswellBio to issue 10th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations
OHKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.75 37.45 78.87 154.88 (+3.5 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 94 mln 341 mln 303 mln
594 mln
(-72.5 pct) (-31.9 pct)
Recurring 240 mln 475 mln
566 mln 1.10 (-49.4 pct) (-23.6 pct) Net 91 mln 173 mln 249 mln 665 mln
(-47.4 pct) (-56.4 pct)
EPS Y7.60 Y14.44
Y20.73 Y55.37
NOTE - Ohki Co Ltd is a trading company mainly handling pharmaceuticals.
NOTE - Ohki Co Ltd is a trading company mainly handling pharmaceuticals.
* Dec quarter net profit 970.6 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: