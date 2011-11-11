Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHINNIHON CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 26.65 28.47 64.00 (-6.4 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+2.1%) Operating 1.60 1.71 3.60

(-6.2 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+10.5%) Recurring 1.52 1.49 3.15 (+1.8 pct) (+30.0 pct) (+10.9%) Net

847 mln 826 mln 1.73

(+2.5 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+11.4%) EPS Y14.49 Y13.49 Y29.59 Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Shinnihon Corp is a contractor.

