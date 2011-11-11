Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOYAMA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 4.25
4.03 7.50
(+5.3 pct) (+1.7 pct) (-6.3%)
Recurring 824 mln 442 mln 850 mln
(+86.4 pct) (+1.9 pct)
(+31.7%) Net 691 mln
463 mln 700 mln (+49.0
pct) (+2.0 pct) (+69.4%) EPS
Y12.72 Y8.53 Y12.88
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Toyama Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8365.TK1.