Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOYAMA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 4.25 4.03 7.50 (+5.3 pct) (+1.7 pct) (-6.3%) Recurring 824 mln 442 mln 850 mln

(+86.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+31.7%) Net 691 mln 463 mln 700 mln (+49.0 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+69.4%) EPS

Y12.72 Y8.53 Y12.88

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Toyama Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8365.TK1.