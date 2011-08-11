Aug 11 (Reuters) -
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 370.31
396.11 764.00 1.58 trln
(-6.5 pct) (+4.1 pct)
Operating 7.43 21.54
16.00 50.00 (-65.5 pct)
(+128.4 pct) Recurring
11.07 22.57 18.00 52.00
(-51.0 pct) (+106.8 pct)
Net 4.37 8.80 6.50
19.00 (-50.3 pct) (+337.8
pct) EPS Y6.79
Y13.66 Y10.09 Y29.50
NOTE - Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd is a comprehensive
printing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
